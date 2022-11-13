Wedbush Cuts RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target to $13.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
RMBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on RumbleON from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on RumbleON to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised RumbleON from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.
RumbleON Trading Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $9.25 on Thursday. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $147.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.40.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RumbleON by 45.8% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 394,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 123,895 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 869,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,754,000 after buying an additional 81,971 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,942,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.
RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.
