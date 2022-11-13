Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Price Target to $66.00

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $66.45 on Thursday. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $95.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 13.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,152,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,405,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 701,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,949,000 after buying an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 23,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

