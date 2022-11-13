Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in October

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 561.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 81,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.37. 45,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,556. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.