Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH) Short Interest Update

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wetouch Technology Price Performance
Wetouch Technology stock remained flat at $0.50 during midday trading on Friday. Wetouch Technology has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.97.
Wetouch Technology Company Profile
