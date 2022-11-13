Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH) Short Interest Update

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wetouch Technology stock remained flat at $0.50 during midday trading on Friday. Wetouch Technology has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.97.

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens.

