Weyerhaeuser (WY) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on December 16th

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Weyerhaeuser has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,014,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 26.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,433,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,236,000 after purchasing an additional 503,890 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 20.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,489,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,441,000 after purchasing an additional 426,840 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,979,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 622.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 487,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after buying an additional 420,059 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

