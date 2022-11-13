Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the October 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Where Food Comes From

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 69,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Where Food Comes From by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Where Food Comes From by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Where Food Comes From Stock Down 2.7 %

Where Food Comes From stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 million, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. Where Food Comes From has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From ( NASDAQ:WFCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.77%.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

