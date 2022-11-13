WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0563 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $41.90 million and approximately $695,890.11 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00035306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00350763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022700 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004180 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001149 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00018512 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

