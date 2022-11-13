WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $694,474.90

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $41.62 million and approximately $694,474.90 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0559 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00035317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00349452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00024080 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004186 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001119 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00018669 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

