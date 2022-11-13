WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.29 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 12th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $44.29 million and approximately $702,484.79 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0595 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00034970 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00353430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022226 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004187 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001223 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018685 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

