William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,370,271 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370,271 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.70% of Globus Medical worth $97,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 32,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $70.33 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.49.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

