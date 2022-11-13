William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,527,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,537 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.94% of Insmed worth $69,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in Insmed in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 2.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 333,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 3.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 115.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 12.5% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 343,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 38,214 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of INSM stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.58.
In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,298.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
