William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,478 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $79,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,899,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after purchasing an additional 184,139 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 12.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,464,000 after purchasing an additional 119,608 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research by 43.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $500.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.45. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

