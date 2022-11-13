William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $107.36 Million Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,332,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,894 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.93% of PagerDuty worth $107,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PD. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,497,856.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $32,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 429,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,107,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,856.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,348. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PagerDuty Stock Up 8.1 %

PD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.35.

Shares of PD opened at $24.64 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.