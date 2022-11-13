William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New $40.88 Million Investment in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,074,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,881,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of TechnipFMC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $1,586,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 44,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4,353.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,860,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,933 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 4,642,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,115 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.