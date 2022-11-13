William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 32,631 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,631 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Equifax worth $90,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Equifax by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $912,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EFX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

Equifax Trading Up 3.3 %

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EFX opened at $193.99 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.31 and a 200 day moving average of $188.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

