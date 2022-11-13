William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 286,338 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 286,338 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $62,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.7 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

