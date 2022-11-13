William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 29,116 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,116 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $47,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after buying an additional 648,217 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,258,000 after buying an additional 536,324 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,433,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,313,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,572,000 after buying an additional 419,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.85. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,525 shares of company stock worth $7,955,326 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

