William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 32,284 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,284 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.75% of PRA Group worth $39,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in PRA Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PRA Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $33.81 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRA Group Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on PRAA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th.

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.