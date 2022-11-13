William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 36,734 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,888,793 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 36,734 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $42,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in InMode by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 986,710 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $122,734,000 after acquiring an additional 635,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in InMode by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 598,300 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,552,000. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in InMode by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 647,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in InMode by 335.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 451,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after acquiring an additional 347,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on InMode in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of INMD opened at $37.52 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $97.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 2.21.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

