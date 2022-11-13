William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,393 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.33% of Spectrum Brands worth $44,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,137,000 after buying an additional 285,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after buying an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,404,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,648,000 after buying an additional 282,821 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,074,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,344,000 after buying an additional 70,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,859,000 after buying an additional 121,814 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

SPB stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.49. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.88 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Spectrum Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Articles

