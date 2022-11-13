William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,609,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,010,744 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $104,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBA. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at about $863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 70,789 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBA. Barrington Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. National Bankshares upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.69. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

