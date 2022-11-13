Williams Trading Downgrades Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) to Hold

Williams Trading cut shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WWW. Argus cut Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Williams Capital restated a downgrade rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.78.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.71. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

