WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 23,649 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 202.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,649 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 151,212 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,310,000 after buying an additional 882,446 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,781,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,496,000 after buying an additional 55,490 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,235,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after buying an additional 91,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,972,000 after buying an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $82.16 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 195.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,375. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.