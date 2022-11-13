WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 541 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 161,088 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,281,000 after purchasing an additional 153,979 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,419,328,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,506.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,550.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,464.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,895.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.