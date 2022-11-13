WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of Wendy’s worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 59.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 39.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

