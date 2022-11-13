WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 231.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,150,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,616,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,816,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. AF Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,039,000 after buying an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 210,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,513,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on FICO. StockNews.com cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird cut Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.80.

FICO opened at $607.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.85. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $623.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.23.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

