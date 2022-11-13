WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.98 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

Mondelez International Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.80 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

