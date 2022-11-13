WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 63,069 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,843 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 383.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $454,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,211 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,234,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $610,392,000 after acquiring an additional 600,466 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $217.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.16. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

