WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,156 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.18% of TTM Technologies worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.47. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $671.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.51 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

