WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 184,169 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 330,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,169 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 615,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 194,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 28,580 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NYCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

