WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 750 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.75.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $227.67 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.50. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

