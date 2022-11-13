WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,154 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 70.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $114.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.55 and its 200-day moving average is $124.81. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.73.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Stories

