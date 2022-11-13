Wolfe Research Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $70.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wolfe Research from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on OKTA. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.59.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA opened at $54.35 on Friday. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $272.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. Okta’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $186,662.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,487.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Okta by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Okta by 25.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth $1,726,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 121.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

