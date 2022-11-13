WOO Network (WOO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.75 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $143.49 million and approximately $14.75 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,960,369,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,193,467,520 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

