Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the October 15th total of 270,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Worldline Stock Performance

WWLNF stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,839. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.18.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA is engaged in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

