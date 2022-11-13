Wrapped BNB Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.09 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $285.39 or 0.01687894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $445.64 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,806,462 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

