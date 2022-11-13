Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Tops $0.0435 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $74.46 million and $64,520.02 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,068,022,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,711,268,802 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,067,995,666 with 1,711,241,486 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04385086 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $73,092.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

