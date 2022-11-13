Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $136,086.66

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $72.45 million and approximately $136,086.66 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,067,193,495 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,711,289,073 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,067,995,666 with 1,711,241,486 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04385086 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $73,092.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

