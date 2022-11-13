Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the October 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Brands in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Stories

