Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the October 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Xcel Brands Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of XELB stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Brands in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
