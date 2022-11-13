XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark cut their price objective on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.82.

XPO Logistics Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

