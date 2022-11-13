Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) PT Raised to $30.00 at B. Riley

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.58% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

XPOF has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Insider Activity

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.28). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $59.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. On average, analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Megan Moen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 29.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

