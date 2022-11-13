Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) PT Raised to $30.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $59.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.22 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Megan Moen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,005,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,035 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,522,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,469,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 394,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

