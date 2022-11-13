Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives $68.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUY. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yamana Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 184,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

