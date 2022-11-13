Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (OTCMKTS:YZOFF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in October

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (OTCMKTS:YZOFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the October 15th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 13.30 to 22.50 in a report on Friday, October 14th.
Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Price Performance
Shares of Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock stock remained flat at 1.20 on Friday. Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock has a 52 week low of 1.20 and a 52 week high of 2.45.
Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Company Profile
Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited Company researchs, develops, produces, and sells optical fiber and cable products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Optical Fibres and Optical Fibre Preforms, and Optical Fibre Cables segments.
