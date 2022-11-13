YES WORLD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $241,002.91 (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One YES WORLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $11.35 million and approximately $241,002.91 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YES WORLD has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 845,168,730 tokens. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YES WORLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YES WORLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

