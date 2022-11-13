YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 69.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 61.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 7.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on YETI to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.06.

YETI Stock Up 10.0 %

YETI Profile

Shares of YETI stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.46. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.