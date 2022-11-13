YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. YETI also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.36-$2.36 EPS.

YETI Price Performance

NYSE YETI traded up $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.91. 4,195,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.46. YETI has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $107.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. KeyCorp downgraded YETI to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on YETI to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.06.

Institutional Trading of YETI

YETI Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of YETI by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after buying an additional 289,335 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of YETI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,555,000 after buying an additional 181,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Articles

