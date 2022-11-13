Zcash Market Cap Hits $633.66 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $40.38 or 0.00243747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $633.66 million and $44.56 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00089349 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00062103 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003538 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,692,569 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.