Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stephens from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s previous close.

ZVIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Zevia PBC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zevia PBC from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zevia PBC from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE ZVIA opened at $3.80 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.25 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 52.13% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. Analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $149,280.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,364,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,569,189.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $149,280.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,364,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,569,189.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $116,948.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,331,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,637.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,657 shares of company stock worth $426,914. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZVIA. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Zevia PBC by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 474,725 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Zevia PBC by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 644,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 345,969 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zevia PBC by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 76,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Zevia PBC by 356.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 71,943 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

