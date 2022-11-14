10,180 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,180 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $73.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

